"He is a Muslim who wants to apply Sharia law" - French politician launches astonishing attack on Karim Benzema

French politician Eric Zemmour recently launched a shocking Islamophobic verbal attack on Karim Benzema, linking the Al-Ittihad superstar to the death of Dominique Bernard, who recently died in a terrorist attack. He also claimed that Benzema only played for the France national team for money and doesn't love the country.

Due to the violence and high number of casualties resulting from the Israel-Palestine conflict, Karim Benzema tweeted his support for Palestine on October 15 on X, writing:

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children."

Zemmour reacted to the statement, calling out the Real Madrid legend. As per Foot Mercato (via @TransferSector), he said:

"Karim Benzema, we know that he played for the French team by accident, only for money and sports results. He said it himself. He is not French at heart. He doesn't love France, he never loved it. He is a Muslim who wants to apply Sharia law, Sharia law provides for jihad and jihad means killing Dominique Bernard and killing Samuel Paty."

He added:

"If I make a link between the opinions of Karim Benzema and the murderer of the French teacher? Absolutely, I make a direct link. All these people think that Sharia law is a divine way, that it imposes itself on them and that in Sharia law there are various suras and that this Sharia law provides, among other things, jihad which is the holy war against the infidels. The infidels are you and me."

According to Tribuna, Benzema will file a lawsuit against Zemmour for his startling accusations. The 35-year-old has represented his country well on the international stage, scoring 37 goals in 97 appearances for France before retiring in December 2022.

Karim Benzema has had a decent start to his Al-Ittihad tenure

Karim Benzema shocked the footballing world when he announced he would be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2022-23 season. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner had a storied career at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 354 goals and providing 165 assists in 648 appearances across all competitions, winning 24 major trophies.

The Frenchman joined Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad as a free agent on June 6. He has had a decent start at his new club, scoring three goals and registering two assists in seven appearances to date.

Al-Ittihad are currently fourth in the league table with 19 points from nine games, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal. They next face Al-Taawoun later today (October 20).