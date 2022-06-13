“He must be able to play a solid role in one of the world’s top clubs” – Son Heung-min’s father explains what Tottenham forward should do to become ‘world-class’ 

Son Heung-Min's father has told the Tottenham Hotspur forward that he needs to join a 'top club' in order to become 'world-class'.

Son, 29, is coming off the back of a stellar season for Spurs, having finished the Premier League campaign as the joint-top goalscorer alongside Mohamed Salah on 23 goals.

The South Korean star played his role in Tottenham qualifying for the Champions League, as Antonio Conte's side managed to pip north London rivals Arsenal to fourth.

Son missed out on a place in the PFA Team of the Year, much to the ire of fans and pundits who believe he had a better season than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, his father Son-Woong Jung, believes he may need to move to a 'top' side in order to be viewed among the elite. He told CGTN (via Mirror):

"If he is satisfied with what he has achieved now, crisis is on the way. He must always try to do better to stay in the best form, don't you think?"

He continued:

"Instead of being happy to stay where he is, I always want him to be 10 percent better... he must be able to play a solid role in one of the world's top clubs. That's when he will become a world-class player. He scored a lot of goals this year but it doesn't mean he will do the same next year."

Is Tottenham Hotspur a big enough side for Son Heung-Min?

Son Heung-Min came close to European glory in 2019

Tottenham have won just two League Cups since 1991. Conte's side are viewed as one of the Big Six in the Premier League. However, that is mostly down to their economic standing rather than their success on the pitch.

Son's father's comments cast doubt on his son's future at Spurs. There has been no talk of a move prior to Son Woong-Jung's comments, but we may see some of Europe's heavyweights begin to take notice.

During his time at Spurs, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has managed 323 appearances, scoring 131 goals whilst contributing 72 assists.

The closest he has come to winning a trophy with the side was in 2019 when Tottenham made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League. They would ultimately be defeated 2-0 in the final against Liverpool.

