"He must be very disappointed that Bruno Fernandes is the top scorer" - Pundit slams Cristiano Ronaldo and says he should be 'embarrassed'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Parker has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for trying to claim Portugal's first goal in their 2-0 win over Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal captain failed to get a touch on Bruno Fernandes' cross, with the ball eventually finding its way into the net at the far post. Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored the goal, only to later realize that replays showed daylight between his head and the ball.

It didn't stop there as he was seen gesturing that he got a faint touch on the ball even after full-time. Subsequently, reports emerged that the Portugal Football Federation would approach FIFA with conclusive evidence that it was Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.

However, Adidas' built-in technology in the ball proved that the former Real Madrid attacker had indeed missed it completely. Parker highlighted this while slamming the Portuguese attacker.

He also criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for trying to take the goal away from a teammate when their collective aim is to win the World Cup.

“Adidas have made it very clear that Ronaldo did not touch the ball. Simple as that. But the fact that he tried to take away a goal from his teammate is absolutely rubbish. Even the Portuguese football federation tried to give him the goal,” Parker told BonusCodeBets.

“They really have to look themselves in the mirror and ask the question: 'Are they at the World Cup to win games or for one man's purpose?' I couldn't believe it was true that Ronaldo tried to claim the goal. But he must be very disappointed that Bruno Fernandes is the top goal scorer for Portugal. He probably doesn’t like not to be the best player in a team.”

Parker also claimed that the Portuguese federation wouldn't have cared if it was Bruno Fernandes claiming the goal and not Cristiano Ronaldo.

On this, he said:

“The Portuguese federation would never have done it if it was the other way around with Bruno Fernandes trying to claim the goal. But somehow Ronaldo managed to get bigger than his own country, like he tried to become bigger than Man United. It's a shame and he should be embarrassed.”

“Saudi Arabia is really not going to be easy for him” - Former Manchester United midfielder on Cristiano Ronaldo

After terminating his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. However, Parker believes the Portuguese might struggle there as well.

He said:

“Saudi Arabia is really not going to be easy for him. We’ve seen them play in the World Cup and they are not bad footballers. But Ronaldo probably really doesn’t care about the football part as he is going there to fill his pockets.

“Of course, when he is playing football he needs to prove that he is worth the money, but the main purpose is to make PR-money. Football-wise I think he will regret going there when he realises that he needs to work hard. It’s really going to be tough for him and he will struggle.”

Ronaldo will next be in action when Portugal take on South Korea in their final group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 2.

