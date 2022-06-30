“He must be having nightmares in bed at night” – Neil Warnock makes interesting Daniel Levy claim after Tottenham reportedly reach agreement on Richarlison transfer

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has been left stunned by rumors linking Richarlison with a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur. Warnock claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy “must be having nightmares” over the forward’s alleged £50million+ fee.

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian striker Richarlison from Everton for an eye-popping £50million plus add-ons. The north Londoners have not officially announced his signing yet, but a statement could come after the medicals are done and dusted.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is one of the toughest negotiators in the business. Not only does he try to extract the maximum fee for his players, he has also historically steered clear of making astronomical signings.

Warnock, who’s aware of Levy’s business model, has thus been caught off-guard by the rumors, claiming that the chairman must be having a hard time sleeping after paying this much. Speaking to HITC, he said:

“What doesn’t make sense is that I can’t see Daniel Levy paying £50 million, if I am honest. He must be having nightmares in bed at night. He just doesn’t spend that money.

“He is obviously backing Conte and I am pleased because I have always liked Conte. I think he’s a good manager. He gets criticised for being defensive, but he wants to win.”

Warnock believes Richarlison would do “really well” at Tottenham Hotspur

Although shocked at the quoted transfer fee, Warnock is optimistic about Richarlison’s future in north London.

The former Middlesbrough manager claimed that Tottenham Hotspur did not have many attacking threats at their disposal apart from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

So, the 25-year-old’s addition could give them much-needed depth in the final third of the pitch.

Warnock backed the transfer, saying:

“You take Harry and Son out of the team, then they don’t have much really up top, so I think he will do really well there. Also, it’s London and it’s a great stadium.”

The Brazil international, who joined Everton for a £35.28million fee from Watford in 2018, has featured in 152 games for the Merseysiders across competitions. He has thus far scored 53 goals and provided 14 assists for the Goodison Park outfit.

