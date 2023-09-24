"He must have still been doing it when I turned him" - James Maddison aims dig at Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for copying his celebration

James Maddison reacted with a playful dig at Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal superstar copied his darts celebration in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24).

Saka was instrumental in the Gunners' opener when his fierce shot deflected in off Cristian Romero. The young attacker wheeled away and pretended to throw a dart after his teammates had joined him in celebration.

The goal went down as a Romero own goal but the England international got on the scoresheet after Son Heung Min had levelled matters. He netted a penalty to put Arsenal 2-1 up and he again threw yet another pretend dart.

Maddison is renowned for his darts celebration and he was seen producing it throughout last season at Leicester City. He was one of the standout performers during the north London derby today and he even rolled Saka for Son's first of two equalizers.

The Spurs playmaker was asked about his English compatriot's celebrations to which he hilariously responded (via Talk Tottenham's YouTube channel) [3:58]:

"Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter and a bit of trash-talking on international duty. I got told he did the darts celebration, he must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal I think. I'll have a little word with him (smiles)."

Maddison was a constant threat during the 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Tottenham. He eased past Saka to play in Son for his side's first equalizer before assisting Son for his brace in the second half.

The 26-year-old joined Ange Postecoglou's side from Leicester in the summer for £40 million. He's now bagged two goals and four assists in seven games across competitions.

Gary Neville took aim at Arsenal for over-celebrating Saka's penalty after Tottenham's quick equalizer

Gary Neville wasn't fond of Arsenal's celebrations.

Saka's netted from the spot in the 54th minute and he and his teammates took to the Emirates faithful in hysteria. Their delight of going in front for the second time on the afternoon was ended within one minute.

Son leveled matters once again in the 55th minute after Maddison easily nicked the ball off Jorginho. It was a fine strike from the Spurs captain that stunned the Emirates into silence. It was astounding how the Gunners managed to surrender their lead so quickly.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville criticized Arsenal players for their celebrations, insisting that they should have still been concentrating on seeing a win out. He said:

"I don’t think it was the time to over celebrate in that corner. It was the time to get back to the halfway line and recognize that this game was far from finished. His (Mikel Arteta's) team does carry passion and emotion."

The draw means both north London rivals have started the season with four wins and two draws from six league games. Arteta's side are fourth while Postecolou's men are fifth in the league.