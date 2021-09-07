"He must be [up] there" - Barcelona star ranks Bartomeu among club's worst presidents

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has slammed former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, naming him among the worst names to take charge of the club's affairs in recent years.

"I can't say if he is the worst. From what I have lived, he [Bartomeu] must be [up] there," Gerard Pique opined.

"We are all guilty, but it's true that the club have not gone where all the Catalans want. Now I am hopeful and excited. The next five or ten years will be very good for Barcelona."

The center-back also jumped to the defense of his colleague, Samuel Umtiti, who has been subjected to harsh treatment by fans in recent months.

He continued: "[Umtiti] is fulfilling the contract with all obligations. People have to be empathetic.

"The attitude is impeccable. He has never missed a training session. Another thing is who signed the contract, a president who was voted in by the members.

"Why shall we whistle at him? Most people have been in a company for 30 years and do nothing. If I were at another club, for example [Manchester] United, I would be doing the same as Umtiti. Every situation is different. I only ask people to be empathetic."

Gerard Pique sets great example for Barcelona teammates by taking pay cut

Due to financial constraints, Barcelona needed to convince their players to take pay cuts to lower their wage bill. Gerard Pique was the first to take the step, agreeing to a massive 50% reduction in his wages at the Camp Nou. Thanks to that, the Blaugrana were able to register the likes of Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj.

Other captains, specifically Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, have taken substantial pay cuts as well, paving the way for Sergio Aguero's registration. Sergi Roberto is also expected to do the same in the coming days, with talks already underway.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are off to a decent start in La Liga this season. The Catalan giants have recorded two victories and one draw in their three fixtures so far. They are currently fourth in the table, tied on seven points with first-placed Real Madrid, only behind on goal difference.

