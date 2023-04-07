"He must wish" - Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp will be envious of Arsenal's squad

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will be envious of Arsenal's attacking duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka and Martinelli have been in phenomenal form for the Gunners this season. Saka has scored 13 goals and has provided 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. He has been one of the team's most important players this campaign.

Martinelli, meanwhile, has also been a key player for Arsenal. The Brazilian winger has bagged 13 goals and has provided four assists in 39 games across competitions.

Carragher recently wrote about the duo in his blog for The Telegraph (via HITC):

“Jurgen Klopp has had little cause to be envious of other squads during his Liverpool reign. He does now. He must wish half of [Mikel] Arteta’s team were in his starting XI.”

He added:

“Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli bring the lightning pace and penetration that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane introduced to Klopp’s 4-3-3 system five years ago.”

Sadio Mane left Liverpool at the start of the season, joining Bayern Munich. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has not been at his best so far this campaign. The likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have struggled with injury issues.

The Reds will face Arsenal at Anfield in a crucial Premier League clash on April 9.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal's respective form in the Premier League this season couldn't have been any more different. While the Gunners are leading the table with 72 points from 27 matches, the Reds are eighth with 43 points on the board.

Jurgen Klopp recently shared a take on his team's upcoming opponents, telling the media (via the Reds' website):

"It's obvious it's a different team, clear. Mikel is building this team for a few years now and obviously the outcome is pretty impressive. The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it's super-lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans. Good."

He added:

"It's not exactly what you can say about us in the moment, so that shows you what the situation is. But at least for a while we can mention, again, it's Anfield. So, we are at home and still have to show reaction after reaction after reaction – we have to – and improvement. That's what we will absolutely try on Sunday."

The north London side hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, having played one more game.

