"He doesn't need that anymore" - Milan legend explains why he didn't vote for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in Kopa Trophy

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:19 GMT
FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty

AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit has revealed the reason for his decision to snub Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal in the voting for the Kopa Trophy. The Dutchman did not vote for the Spaniard to receive the award despite the 18-year-old being an overwhelming favourite to win it.

Gullit, who handed Yamal the trophy during the Ballon d'Or gala, spoke on Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport about his choice for this year's Kopa Trophy, revealing the reason why he chose Desire Doue. He pointed out that he thinks Lamine Yamal's career has surpassed the need for the Kopa Trophy, hence his decision to support someone else.

“Why didn't I vote for Lamine in the Kopa trophy? Voting in that award means giving a 'boost' to a young player. And Lamine Yamal doesn't need that anymore, he is past that. So I gave my vote to Desiré Doué", he clarified (via @BarcaTimes).

Spain international Yamal beat France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Doue to win the Kopa Trophy this year. The Barcelona man became the first player to win the award on more than one occasion, having also received it for a brilliant 2024.

Desire Doue enjoyed a fine season with PSG, playing a key role as Luis Enrique's side strolled to their first treble. The youngster scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions for Les Parisiens, and scored twice in the final win over Inter Milan.

Yamal helped La Blaugrana to win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He also featured prominently as Spain reached the final of the UEFA Nations League and finished second behind Ousmane Dembele in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Barcelona hopeful of Lamine Yamal return after international break: Reports

Barcelona are hopeful of welcoming teenage star Lamine Yamal back to action when they face Girona after the international break. The 18-year-old aggravated his groin injury against PSG, causing him to miss the game against Sevilla on Sunday.

Marca reports that the clubs's medical department strongly believes that Yamal will be back to full fitness imminently. The youngster pulled out of the Spain squad for this month's internationals due to his injury, with Hansi Flick declining to put a timeframe on his return.

Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in five appearances across all competitions. The young forward was a big miss in the 4-1 humbling at Sevilla, and Flick will hope to have him back for Girona on October 18.

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

