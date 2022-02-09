"He doesn't need to come out here and go crazy" - Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United star for his below-par performances this season 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has accused Harry Maguire of a string of sub-par performances this season.

The England international had a game to forget against Burnley after his error resulted in the Clarets scoring the equalizer in the second half. Rio Ferdinand believes Maguire's performances have not matched the quality of the player he can be.

Speaking after United's 1-1 draw against Burnley, Ferdinand said:

"The goal was poor on Harry's part. Behind closed doors he will take responsibility for that, he doesn't need to come out here and go crazy, and he'll iron it out.

"The challenge he made just over the halfway line... he's lucky to stay on the pitch because I felt the striker was running in on goal."

He added:

"It's a performance he'll want to erase and get into the next game as quick as possible. But these things happen. This season, you've seen that [too many below-par performances].

"I'm not sure if that's a hangover from the Euros, physically and mentally, I'm not sure. There hasn't been the consistency of a player you’d expect of that stature."

Manchester United have dropped more points after their draw against a Burnley side who are currently in the relegation zone.

The Red Devils took the lead in the first half through Paul Pogba. However, they were made to rue their missed chances when the hosts leveled the game through Jay Rodriguez early in the second half.

West Ham United leapfrog Manchester United into the top four of the Premier League

West Ham United secured a 1-0 win over Watford which has seen them leapfrog Manchester United into fourth spot in the Premier League.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's side are currently fifth in the league table, having accumulated 39 points from 23 matches.

The Red Devils are in real jeopardy of missing out on Champions League football for next season. Fellow top four challengers Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are just three points behind Manchester United in the table.

However, both sides have two and three games in hand respectively.

United now have two consecutive home games against Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion. The games against the aforementioned mid-table clubs could be a great opportunity for Ralf Rangnick's side to return to winning ways.

February is an important month for Manchester United. The Red Devils are scheduled to take on reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

