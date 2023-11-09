"He needs to be aware of where his attacking player is" - Paul Scholes slams Manchester United star who was 'caught sleeping' against Copenhagen

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes slammed Diogo Dalot, claiming that the defender was at fault for one of the four goals conceded in the 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen yesterday (November 8).

The Red Devils suffered a UEFA Champions League defeat on Wednesday following which, they find themselves rock bottom in Group B. Leaders Bayern Munich are nine points ahead of the Premier League side, with two games remaining before the knockouts.

In the aforementioned match, Erik ten Hag's men scored two early goals through Rasmus Hojlund (3' and 28'). However, they went into the break level after Copenhagen managed to equalize (45' and 45+9') following Marcus Rashford's 42nd-minute red card.

In the second half, 10-men Manchester United managed to take the lead through Bruno Fernandes from the spot (69'). However, they were unable to hold on to the lead as Copenhagen midfielder Lukas Lerager scored from an inswinging cross at the far post seven minutes from time.

Claiming that Dalot, who was entrusted with marking Lerager switched off during the sequence, Scholes told TNT Sport (via Mirror):

"Where I am disappointed and where they do slightly crumble is that when they concede one, there seems to be another straight away. They had a 2-0 lead and it happened again and then they conceded in the 83rd minute, Dalot caught sleeping - he needs to be aware of where his attacking player is."

The Portugal international started this match at left-back amid an injury crisis in the position. Following the goal which came from the defender's lapse in concentration, the hosts managed to nick the game in the 87th minute through Sweden under-21 international Roony Bardghji.

Who do Manchester United play next?

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend following an embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen. The Red Devils will take on 17th-placed Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday (November 11).

Currently, Erik ten Hag's side are struggling in the English top-flight and are in eighth place with 18 points from 12 matches. They are nine points off local rivals and league leaders Manchester City.

Luton Town will come into this fixture after nearly defeating Liverpool at home. After managing to break the deadlock through Tahith Chong in the 80th minute last Sunday (November 5), the Hatters were unable to see the game through. Luis Diaz scored a 95th-minute equalizer, with both sides earning a point each.