“He needs to be binned”, “Like he’s won a raffle to play an FA Cup match” - Manchester United fans label 27-year-old as ‘trash’ despite win over Wigan

Manchester United fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) criticised Scott McTominay for his performance in the Red Devils' 2-0 FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic.

United won the FA Cup third-round clash at the DW Stadium on Monday, January 8, comfortably. Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's team with a fine striker from outside the box in the 22nd minute.

Bruno Fernandes doubled the visitors' lead in the 74th minute from the penalty spot. The Red Devils, last season's runner-ups in the FA Cup, will travel to either Newport County or Eastleigh in the fourth round.

Despite United's win, McTominay's performance drew criticism from the Red Devils faithful. McTominay started in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo and played the full 90 minutes against Wigan.

However, he completed only 30 passes in the match, compared to Fernandes' 52 and Mainoo's 61. Although the Scottish international played three key passes in the match, he missed three clear-cut chances as his side struggled in front of goal.

Criticising McTominay's performance, one fan wrote on X:

"Scott McTominay is trash. He needs to be binned this summer."

Another fan commented:

"Scott McTominay seriously looks like he's won a raffle down the pub to play an FA Cup match."

Here are some of the reactions from X after Manchester United's clash against Wigan Athletic:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says winning the FA Cup is a far-fetched thought at the moment

Last season's FA Cup finalists Manchester United have now reached the fourth round of the tournament. While the competition is entering its business end, Erik ten Hag doesn't want to think about winning the competition already.

When asked if United want to improve on their run from last year and lift the trophy this time around, Ten Hag claimed that a competition like the FA Cup has to be taken game by game. He further added that United's immediate attention is on the Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. Ten Hag said (via MUFC Scoop on X):

“It is too far. You have to go game to game, especially in the cup. Our focus is on Spurs now.”

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League and have also been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. Hence, the FA Cup is certainly Ten Hag's side's most realistic chance of winning silverware this term.