“He needs a bit of help” - Peter Schmeichel makes interesting claim on Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes youngster Kobbie Mainoo needs "a bit of help" amid the Red Devils' disappointing run of form. The 19-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a stellar breakout season at Old Trafford during the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign, having established himself as a regular under Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo has already made 29 appearances for United across all competitions, while playing 2156 minutes of football this season. He has been one of United's best performers in a disappointing campaign and Schmeichel believes there is too much responsibility on Mainoo's young shoulders at the moment.

While speaking on Premier League Productions, Schmeichel claimed that Mainoo needs more help at Manchester United. He said (via HITC):

"The questions being of Mainoo this season is just ridiculous for a young player.”

Schmeichel continued:

“To have to carry the team and have responsibility. He needs a bit of help and I don’t think Amrabat (re-starting with Mainoo in midfield v Arsenal) is that help. I think he is struggling on his own.”

Micah Richards names Kobbie Mainoo among Manchester United youngsters he's worried about

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has expressed concern about Mainoo and two other United youngsters, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. Richards believes the trio have too much responsibility and lack crucial support and guidance from senior players.

They trio have had to endure a relatively turbulent 2023-24 football campaign at Old Trafford, despite each showing flashes of brilliance in some games.

Manchester United are currently on course to record their worst-ever finish in Premier League history, as they sit eighth on 54 points after 36 games.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards said that the aforementioned trio currently lack guidance at Old Trafford. He said (via TBR football):

"I’m really worried for the young players of Man United. You know when we were young players coming through you had those senior pros, who would sort of guide you through but we have talked about Mainoo and how good he is but he is having to be the main man in the team at his age.”

Richards continued:

“Garnacho is only 19 as well. Hojlund is only young as well. Of course, playing for Man United it doesn’t matter your age really – if you are good enough you play. But they have got no guidance."