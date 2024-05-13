"He needs to be coached" - Peter Schmeichel pinpoints what Manchester United star must do to become one of the best PL players 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has outlined what Alejandro Garnacho must do to become one of the best players in the Premier League. The former United shot-stopper was left frustrated by Garnacho after he struggled in their 0-1 loss to Arsenal in their PL fixture on May 12.

Manchester United felt the absence of key attacking players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who missed the game due to injury. They were unable to create many chances as Arsenal secured a 1-0 win via Leandro Trossard's 20th-minute goal.

Garnacho was able to get on the ball a lot down the left wing but failed to make much of an impact against Ben White. He completed 28 out of his 37 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent, created one big chance, and landed zero shots on target from seven attempts. Moreover, he lost three duels and completed zero successful crosses from six attempts.

Schmeichel was far from impressed with Garnacho doing the same thing over and over again while finding little success. He said (via HITC):

"I am watching Garancho, who had the ball so many times on the left, and I am hoping for him, for now and again, to do something different. But, every time, he is trying to finish it himself – He needs to be coached a little. You can’t do the same thing every time."

"Everybody knows what he is doing to do now, he is going to go left and try to cross the ball. He has pace, yes, but he has players up there that are options. Other options. If you look at how easy it is for Arsenal’s defenders. He is going towards goal and It’s so easy to defend against. He’s not challenging or changing his angle."

He added:

“I am not criticising him as such because he is a young man and full of energy. But he is up against possibly the best defenders in the league. They will suss him out like that very quickly, therefore, you need to put some variation in what you are doing."

"He is a great player and prospect. He could be one of the best players in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt. He has done so many good things, but in the last month or two, it kind of feels like every time he gets the ball, he thinks he has to finish it.”

Despite his poor performance against Arsenal, Garnacho has been one of Manchester United's few bright spots this season. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 47 appearances, including a brilliant overhead kick against Everton.

Who do Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

Manchester United's season took a turn for the worse after they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. They will have a chance to return to winning ways on Wednesday, May 15, when they take on Newcastle United at home.

Erik ten Hag's men are currently eighth in the league standings with 54 points from 36 games, three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle. If their current form (one win in their last five league games) continues, they could miss out on European football altogether next season.

Manchester United have lost 19 games across all competitions this season, the most for them since the 1977-78 campaign. In addition, they have also conceded 82 goals - the most since 1970-71 - highlighting their defensive weakness.