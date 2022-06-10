“He needs to come back to basics” – Louis Saha urges ‘terrific’ Manchester United star ‘not to copy Cristiano Ronaldo’ if he wants to return to form

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged Marcus Rashford not to turn to Cristiano Ronaldo to turn his form around.

Saha has instead advised the former Red Devils academy graduate to turn to the younger players at Old Trafford. Saha's words come following a poor season in front of goal for Rashford, which saw the player lose his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The 24-year-old forward scored just five times in 32 Manchester United appearances in the most recent campaign. He seemingly lost all form and confidence under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking to PA (as per The Manchester Evening News), former France forward Saha had some advice for Rashford, as he stated:

"I think he's a terrific player I love him. I don't really understand why this happened, yes, it could happen but I don't understand why. Because this guy has got it all, all the quality, speed, he's got arrogance in his way of dribbling and he can score goals."

"He needs to come back to basics and a strange one I'm going to say this maybe not to copy Cristiano Ronaldo but to copy maybe some of the other teammates who are young and he needs to back to young Rashford."

Saha added:

"Having that simpleness in his game, running at players, and that's it. Not thinking about whatever status that he had or he has been given by the press and his entourage. It's a new season. He has suffered a lot from that, I'm sure."

"He is a competitor, he's a fan of Man United. So I'm sure he's looking forward to rectifying everything because he has all the ability in the world to do that, he will be helped by the new manager for sure."

Matthijs de Ligt insists Erik ten Hag will improve Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammates

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was part of Ten Hag's side that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. He has backed the Dutch boss to improve the fortunes of United's out-of-form players. De Ligt told The Sun:

“Erik is someone who loves his job and he loves to work. He definitely does improve players. He’s really into the details. This makes him a really good trainer. He wants to do everything to make his team play better.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Marcus Rashford will not leave Manchester United this summer.



The Englishman will be out of contract in June 2023, although the Red Devils have an option to extend for a further year.



(Source: Marcus Rashford will not leave Manchester United this summer.The Englishman will be out of contract in June 2023, although the Red Devils have an option to extend for a further year.(Source: @MailSport 🚨 Marcus Rashford will not leave Manchester United this summer.The Englishman will be out of contract in June 2023, although the Red Devils have an option to extend for a further year. (Source: @MailSport) https://t.co/MDxSff8CQv

