"He needs to completely focus on his game" - Journalist says 'things are chaotic' when £140,000-per-week Liverpool player is on the pitch 

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez will be given time to settle in at Anfield over the course of the season.

The Uruguay international joined Liverpool from Portuguese side SL Benfica for an initial fee of around £64 million. However, various add-ons included in the deal could see Nunez become the Reds' record transfer, costing around £85 million. The forward is pocketing £140,000 per week on his six-year contract at Liverpool.

Nunez has struggled to adapt to life at Anfield. Jones, however, believes that the Uruguayan forward can still flourish in the Premier League based on his opening few games. The striker has been troubling the opposition defense despite not having goals to show for the same.

Jones stated that Jurgen Klopp will not give up on him too quickly and will instead give him time to find his feet in the Premier League. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist was quoted as saying the following:

"He does cause problems for defenders, things are chaotic when he’s around, and Klopp will do everything he can to help him find his place in English football.”

Darwin Nunez's good start at Liverpool has fizzled out

Darwin Nunez had a great start to life in English football. The Uruguayan forward netted on his debut in the FA Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool secured a 3-1 win on that occasion with Nunez scoring in stoppage time to secure their first silverware of the season.

Nunez followed that up with a goal and an assist in his debut Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage. The game ended 2-2 but the Uruguayan forward has laid his mark on Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, it went downhill for Nunez from that point onwards. The former Benfica striker was sent off on his home debut against Crystal Palace for headbutting defender Joachim Andersen. He was suspended for three games for his antics.

Since serving his suspension, Nunez has played twice for Liverpool and has failed to score a goal for his new side.

It is worth mentioning that Nunez could find it difficult to find a place in the starting XI. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has returned from a hamstring injury and could be given game time by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jota had an excellent season for the Reds last time around, netting 21 goals from 55 outings across all competitions.

