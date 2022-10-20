“He needs confidence, (which) is coming” – Liverpool star delighted with ‘goal-machine’ Darwin Nunez after scoring winner against West Ham

Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas was pleased with Darwin Nunez after the latter scored his first goal at Anfield since moving to the club from SL Benfica against West Ham United on Wednesday (October 19).

The Uruguay international scored from a header in the 22nd minute from a near-perfect cross from Tsimikas down the left flank. Nunez has scored five goals and provided one assist in 12 games across competitions this season.

However, this was the first time he got the chance to celebrate in front of his team's home fans. It was a special moment for the former Benfica centre-forward, whose post-goal celebrations clearly reflected what it meant to him.

Speaking after the 1-0 win at Anfield, Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com (h/t Independent):

"It was a very good moment for me, especially because it was a cross for Darwin because I wanted to assist him. Every day, I work to make better crosses and to have better performances. I’m very happy for him because I know he wanted to score also. Hopefully, he keeps his energy and his goal for the next games."

FTBL @ftblofficial Darwin Nunez is now the FASTEST player to ever play in the Premier League surpassing Kyle Walker’s record in June 2020 Darwin Nunez is now the FASTEST player to ever play in the Premier League surpassing Kyle Walker’s record in June 2020 💨⚡️ https://t.co/aIsbHVAlL2

The former Olympiacos left-back continued:

“He’s always there. He can score with the left, with the right, with the head – he’s a goal machine. He needs confidence, (which) is coming. I hope for him to score more and more goals to help the team to give us more wins because for us he is a very important player.”

The Reds moved up to seventh in the table with 16 points from 10 league games. It remains to be seen if manager Jurgen Klopp will stick to the 4-4-2 formation that fans saw against the Hammers.

This system affords him the luxury of starting both Roberto Firmino and Nunez together - with two forwards in fine form.

Liverpool are lucky to have two world-class left-backs

Tsimikas has time and again shown that he is every bit as world-class as Andy Robertson. The Scotland international has been a regular starter for Liverpool ever since he moved to Anfield from Hull City in the summer of 2017.

However, Klopp has gradually started trusting the Greece international. Tsimikas has provided five assists in 12 games across competitions for the Reds this season.

Meanwhile, Robertson has provided three assists in 11 matches since the beginning of the campaign. He is no longer untouchable down the left flank and such competition within the team will only be good news for the German tactician.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes