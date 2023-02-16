"He needs to be denied space" - Al-Taawoun coach explains 'special plan' to stop Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Saudi Pro League encounter

Al-Taawoun coach Pericles Chamusca has explained how he intends to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at bay when his team face Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will host Al-Taawoun in their 17th Saudi Pro League match of the season on Friday, February 17. They will be keen to build on their 4-0 win against Al-Wehda in their previous game.

Al-Taawoun, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Al-Fateh. Their chances of causing an upset over Al-Aalami at Mrsool Park largely rely on their ability to stop Ronaldo.

Luiz Gustavo recently admitted that the Portuguese icon's presence at Al-Nassr has made life difficult for them as opponents are more determined to beat them. Chamusca has now attested to the same by explaining that the Wolves have greater motivation to claim victory over the Riyadh-based club. The Al-Taawoun coach told Al-Arabiya.net:

"Playing against Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo gives great motivation to the players. It is a match that will be watched the most. It's a show for all the people involved, so playing against him gives us motivation."

Chamusca is aware of the threats posed by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, especially in and around the penalty area. he has thus reportedly devised a 'special plan' to keep the forward at bay on Friday.

The Brazilian tactician is said to have advised two of his best midfielders, Aschraf El Mahdioui and Alvaro Medran, to mark Ronaldo throughout the game. He has now seemingly given further insight into his plans by stressing the need for the 38-year-old to be denied space in dangerous areas. He added:

"But Ronaldo must be denied space when he approaches the penalty area, he has a high quality in shooting and dribbling. He has a lot of abilities."

Al-Nassr are stronger with Cristiano Ronaldo, says Chamusca

Al-Nassr, managed by Rudi Garcia, currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League table with 37 points to their name. They have notably only lost one of their 16 matches so far, with Al-Taawoun being the only side to beat them.

Chamusca is hopeful of repeating the trick when his side visit Mrsool Park on Friday. However, he feels Al-Nassr are strong with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. He said:

"The matches against Al-Nassr are always difficult. We achieved victory in the first round and it was very important to us. We know that the next match will be more difficult, as Al-Nassr is now stronger with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. So the match will be more difficult, but we are trying hard to get a good result."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in his last two matches, will be keen to add to his tally.

Poll : 0 votes