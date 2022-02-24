“He needs to feel love” – Mikel Arteta reveals secret behind why Arsenal star has improved

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has been making headlines with his recent performances. The 20-year-old versatile midfielder is one of Mikel Arteta's favorite players and in a recent pre-match conference, the Spaniard revealed the secret behind Smith Rowe's form.

Arteta revealed that Smith Rowe needs to feel love from his family and from his club in order to perform well on the pitch.

Speaking to the press before their PL clash against Wolves, Arteta spoke about Smith Rowe's recently improved form. The Spaniard revealed that the 20-year-old's goal scoring form is due to a combination of everything.

"I think it’s a combination of everything. He needs to feel that confidence and trust around the coaching staff, he needs his teammates, he needs to feel love, he needs the right environment around him with his family, girlfriend or whatever," said Mikel Arteta.

Emile Smith Rowe has been a revelation for Arsenal ever since Mikel Arteta took charge as the manager of the club. The youngster brings a lot to the table with his versatality on the pitch, which is something that Arteta has used well to mask his squad's lack of depth in many forward positions.

Since last season, Emile Smith Rowe has made 58 appearances for the Gunners and has managed to score 14 goals and provide nine assists. The 20 year-old has scored 10 goals for the Gunners this season, making him the first Arsenal academy graduate to score 10 or more goals in a campaign since Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal to face Wolves in a crucial Premier League tie

Arsenal will host Wolves in a crucial Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, February 24. The match will affect both clubs' top-four chances as the Gunners and Wolves sit sixth and seventh in the points table respectively.

The Gunners will come into the match on the back of a win over Brentford.

Moreover, Mikel Arteta's men defeated Wolves a fortnight ago at the Molineux Stadium. The match ended 1-0 with Gabriel finding the net for the north London club.

Bruno Lage's men will be looking to change the result this time around as a victory against the Gunners would give them a one-point lead over them.

