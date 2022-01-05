"He needs to find the right balance" - Kevin Campbell urges Ralf Rangnick to make 'ruthless decisions' to spark Manchester United revival

Kevin Campbell has advised Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to make some 'ruthless decisions' after his side's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.

United headed into their game against Wolves on Monday off an impressive 3-1 victory over Burnley on Friday. The Red Devils, though, struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities against Wolves, and were often on the back foot. Bruno Lage's side registered six shots on target compared to United's two.

Manchester United's lack of cohesion and intensity against Wolves was a major source of concern for Rangnick and the club's fans. Campbell, a former Arsenal striker, believes the German tactician 'needs to find the right balance' if he is to orchestrate a revival at Old Trafford.

"The team is full of quality, make no mistake of that. But to play high intensity football, you need the right players. Not all players can play that style. You need a lot of energy to be pressing like that for 90 minutes," Kevin Campbell told Football Insider.

"It is mental energy as well as physical energy. You have got to be on the front foot all the time. United were poor yesterday in all departments. Wolves made them look ordinary, and they deserved the win. Rangnick has got his work cut out. He needs to find the right balance. If he wants to play his brand of football, ruthless decisions will be made," continued Campbell.

Portuguese star Joao Moutinho gave Wolves a well-deserved lead in the 82nd minute. The veteran midfielder's first Premier League goal of the season for Wolves proved to be the game-winner too.

In the process, Bruno Lage's side condemned United to their first defeat in the Premier League since Rangnick took over the reins at Old Trafford on November 29.

Manchester United are falling behind in the race for the top four

Since Ralf Rangnick arrived at Old Trafford, Manchester United have won only three of their six games across all competitions. The Red Devils have shown signs of improvement defensively, but have struggled offensively.

The Red Devils have conceded just five goals under Rangnick, but have scored only six times. A run of three wins and a draw in their last five Premier League games has left United sitting in seventh place in the points table.

They are currently four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and also have a game in hand over Mikel Arteta's side. A victory over Wolves would have helped United close the gap on the Gunners, and given them a boost in the race for the top four.

