"He needs to go bigger and better" - Paul Scholes says Arsenal switch would be downgrade for Alexander Isak as he suggests 2 clubs as better options

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Alexander Isak should aim for a ‘bigger and better’ club than Arsenal this summer. Scholes advised the Newcastle United forward to consider joining Real Madrid and Liverpool instead.

Isak has been in sensational form for Newcastle this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. With Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury and Kai Havertz struggling, Arsenal reportedly attempted to sign the Swede over the January transfer window.

The move didn't pan out due to Newcastle valuing their star striker at upwards of £100 million. However, the Gunners are expected to return in the summer as they look to bolster their forward options.

However, Scholes reckons Isak would flourish at Real Madrid and Liverpool, saying (via Tribuna):

"I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal. He needs to go bigger and better. We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options."

Scholes added:

"I think his sights should be higher than Arsenal. He is a player Man United would be looking at, but in the position we’re in now… it’s not going to happen."

Alexander Isak is contracted with Newcastle until June 2028 and is yet to sign a new deal with the club. Manager Eddie Howe described the process as a 'complex situation' back in October 2024 (via BBC).

"I’m a little disappointed with him" - Paul Scholes makes honest admission on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

Paul Scholes has expressed his disappointment about Declan Rice, admitting that he is unsure what the latter's position on the field is anymore. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has deployed Rice across the midfield, as a No. 6 as well as a No. 8 down the left side.

Despite having a slow start to the season, Rice has been brilliant for the Gunners in recent months. The 26-year-old has been praised by many for his versatility and work ethic, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Scholes told The Overlap (via Football365):

“Declan Rice, I’m a little disappointed with him because I think he’s been put in a place where we don’t really know what he is anymore. “Is he that holding midfield player? Is he the one, I’ve heard people like Gary Neville say he should be the one getting forward, scoring goals. I’ve never seen him that way. I think he’s almost become a little bit stuck in not really knowing what he is and Arteta knowing what he is.”

Rice is expected to feature for the Gunners in their next fixture against Leicester City in their Premier League clash (February 15).

