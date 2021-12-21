“He needs to go somewhere he is loved and respected” – Dimitar Berbatov offers transfer advice to Manchester United man

Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov has suggested Anthony Martial to look beyond United and choose a team where he will be "loved and respected".

"He [Anthony Martial] has to go where he is loved and respected, he has to feel that the manager trusts him. I've known him since we played together in Monaco. He needs that trust."



The 27-year-old French international has only played just over 200 minutes in the Premier League this season with just one goal to his name. He has not been a regular starter for Manchester United after a poor 2020-21 season. The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo this season has not been good for the Martial either.

Speaking to Betfair, Dimitar Berbatov said:

“I’m not surprised that Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United. He is fit and ready to go, but he isn’t playing games. Martial is a good player and other clubs will want him. I don’t blame him if he is looking to go somewhere else.”

Martial had a brilliant 2019-20 season, in which he managed to smash 19 goals for the Red Devils. However, he couldn't continue the exemplary form of that season. His lack of consistency made the then Manchester United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer bring in Marcus Rashford more often.

Berbatov opined that Martial should go and have an honest conversation with the new manager Ralf Rangnick and then make a decision. Further in the conversation with Betfair, Berbatov said:

“Martial should have an honest conversation with Rangnick, because that way the player will know exactly where he stands in the team and if he doesn’t like what he hears then he should ask to leave. Marital is in a difficult situation. Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are all ahead of him.''

He added:

“It’s a very difficult situation to be in, but based on my experience, Martial needs to look for an exit and restart his career somewhere else. He needs to go somewhere he is loved and respected, he needs to feel that the manager trusts him.”

Former Manchester United player Berbatov thinks Martial is capable of doing 'special things'

Dimitar Berbatov has said that Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick's trust would give Anthony Martial much-needed confidence. That would boost the morale of the French international.

Berbatov heaped praise on Martial's superiority in a one-vs-one situation where he could easily beat the defender and is capable of pulling out "special things".

He added:

“He needs the confidence that comes from knowing that the manager trusts him because his game depends on one-on-one situations, and you can’t beat players all the time. If he has the confidence to beat defenders, even if he loses the ball sometimes, he has the quality to do something special, he just needs the confidence.”

