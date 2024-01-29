“He needs to grow the f**k up” - Ryan Giggs’ brother blasts Manchester United legend in the wake of accusations following cheating scandal

Rhodri Giggs, the younger brother of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, has openly criticized his brother after the cheating scandal that rocked their family over a decade ago. Notably, the former footballer's eight-year affair with his brother's wife Natasha came to light in 2011. Rhodri has also been accused of 'selling stories to the press'.

Rhodri has slammed the Manchester United legend and expressed his frustration about being wrongly accused of leaking stories to the press. Speaking on The Central Club YouTube channel, (via Daily Star):

"All I've tried to be is a good father and husband and he's been out gallivanting, and he's just an idiot. I know what it's about, they constantly think I was selling stories as a younger person because I was friendly with one reporter because I liked him."

He further added that he could have revealed damaging information but chose not to:

"If I was going to sell some stories, I'd have done it last year and buried this p****, buried him. There's some stories I know that could have buried him, so if I wanted to sell stories I'd do it, but why would I want to do that? Why? I wouldn't."

He continued, warning Ryan Giggs:

"I'm not that bitter and not that twisted, but he needs to be careful, because I could have. A lot of people could have, but they didn't, and it's all from him making the choices he's made, no one else. You can't go through life and this nice, innocent family man when you're banging everything in sight. How old is he, 48, 49? He needs to grow the f*** up."

Rhodri has also revealed that he is still open to communication with his brother:

"He can ring me whenever he wants. I've moved on, I've got a new career working in schools. All the s*** that I've gone through in life, I've dealt with it on my own mostly."

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs found not guilty in domestic abuse case

Last year, former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs was cleared of charges alleging he was abusive towards his former partner Kate Greville (via The Athletic). The trial, held at Manchester Crown Court, concluded with Judge Hilary Manley dismissing all three charges against Giggs.

The Manchester United legend had faced allegations of headbutting Greville in an incident in November 2020, when she attempted to end their relationship. He was also accused of assaulting Greville's younger sister Emma during the headbutting incident.

The case was ultimately dismissed due to Greville's decision to no longer provide evidence, as she felt “worn down” and “violated”. This led the Crown Prosecution Service to halt proceedings, and as a result, Judge Manley issued not-guilty verdicts on all charges.