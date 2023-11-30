"He needs to learn fast about the basics of goalkeeping" - Manchester United legend makes claim about Andre Onana after 3-3 draw in UCL

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana had another performance to forget for the Red Devils as he cost them a win in Istanbul against Galatasaray. The former Ajax man was the subject of a candid opinion by club legend Lee Sharpe, who advocated that he needs to learn the basics.

Andre Onana has come under a great deal of scrutiny since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer for around £47.5 million. The Cameroon international was highly sought-after following an impressive season with Inter Milan, in which he helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final.

He let in two questionable goals in the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray, both free-kicks to Hakim Ziyech, with his side in the lead. The first came in the first half when the Red Devils had a 2-0 lead, and the second was in the second half, making the scores 3-2.

Sharpe spoke to the DailyStar about the performance of the goalkeeper, which has all but ended their hopes of reaching the last 16. The former winger stated that while he expects Onana to come good at the club, the 27-year-old has to quickly learn the basics of goalkeeping:

"As much as he is a character and good on the ball, he's made some silly mistakes as far as catching and keeping the ball goes. I still think he'll come good, but he needs to learn fast about the basics of goalkeeping."

Ziyech scored a brace before Kerem Akturkoglu equalised for the Turkish champions, who have now left the Red Devils bottom of the pile. Onana displayed his famous footwork and passing ability which makes him very important to Erik ten Hag, despite his below-par shot-stopping.

Andre Onana facing great scrutiny at Manchester United

The player was never going to be a fan favourite straight away due to the circumstances surrounding his arrival in the summer. The club (manager) had effectively binned their longest-serving player and iconic goalkeeper David De Gea, who won the Premier League's Golden Glove, for him.

Onana did manage to endear himself to the fans with his crisp passing in pre-season, but a goal conceded against RC Lens gave fans an inkling of his inadequacies.

Those inadequacies have now been laid bare for everyone to see, and despite his best efforts, are dragging him back.

Manchester United have conceded 30 goals in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season, with their defensive performances often underwhelming.

Andre Onana leads the league in clean sheets with five, but his performances have been overshadowed by some blunders and errors.