"He needs to liven up" - Rio Ferdinand offers advice to struggling Manchester United star after his sub-par start to the season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Altay Bayindir to liven up after a shaky start to the new season. The Turkish custodian was at fault for Riccardo Calafiori's goal in the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the opening day of the season.

Bayindir kept his place against Fulham last weekend, and also made a stunning save to deny Joshua King early in the game. However, the 27-year-old looked uncertain during set pieces once again as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Bayindir should spend more time on set piece training.

“We look shaky. The goalkeeper [Bayındır] doesn’t fill me with massive confidence. I’ve got to be honest with you, he made a great save in the game from Joshua King, when he came out with his feet, he did really well there,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“But from set pieces, even outside of the goal, he’s coming for things that are 50-50 and he’s not sure. The whole backline doesn’t look good in that area, not just the goalkeeper to be honest with you.”

He concluded:

“He [Bayındır] needs to liven up. I know that, definitely. I’ll tell you what I’d do, I’d be getting him out on the pitch every day and smashing balls under the crossbar. I don’t think he’s seen enough of that, Declan Rice whipping balls right under his nose. He’s not on his own by the way in lacking a bit of confidence.”

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are close to securing the services of Senne Lammens this summer.

Will Manchester United face competition from Galatasaray in the race for Senne Lammens?

Senne Lammens

Galatasaray are planning to hijack Manchester United's move for Senne Lammens, according to Belgian news outlet HBVL. The Belgian custodian has been in superb form for Royal Antwerp and the Red Devils are already in talks to take him to Old Trafford.

However, Galatasaray are also in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and have already reached out to the player's entourage to script a deal. The Turkish outlet have been monitoring the 23-year-old all summer and are now desperate to secure his signature.

However, the report adds that Lammens has already decided to join Manchester United this summer. The Belgian is apparently enticed the possibility of eventually becoming the new No. 1 at Old Trafford.

