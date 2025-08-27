  • home icon
  • Football
  • Manchester United
  • "He needs to liven up" - Rio Ferdinand offers advice to struggling Manchester United star after his sub-par start to the season

"He needs to liven up" - Rio Ferdinand offers advice to struggling Manchester United star after his sub-par start to the season

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 27, 2025 05:49 GMT
Aston Villa FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Altay Bayindir to liven up after a shaky start to the new season. The Turkish custodian was at fault for Riccardo Calafiori's goal in the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the opening day of the season.

Ad

Bayindir kept his place against Fulham last weekend, and also made a stunning save to deny Joshua King early in the game. However, the 27-year-old looked uncertain during set pieces once again as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Bayindir should spend more time on set piece training.

“We look shaky. The goalkeeper [Bayındır] doesn’t fill me with massive confidence. I’ve got to be honest with you, he made a great save in the game from Joshua King, when he came out with his feet, he did really well there,” said Ferdinand.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

“But from set pieces, even outside of the goal, he’s coming for things that are 50-50 and he’s not sure. The whole backline doesn’t look good in that area, not just the goalkeeper to be honest with you.”

He concluded:

“He [Bayındır] needs to liven up. I know that, definitely. I’ll tell you what I’d do, I’d be getting him out on the pitch every day and smashing balls under the crossbar. I don’t think he’s seen enough of that, Declan Rice whipping balls right under his nose. He’s not on his own by the way in lacking a bit of confidence.”
Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are close to securing the services of Senne Lammens this summer.

Will Manchester United face competition from Galatasaray in the race for Senne Lammens?

Senne Lammens
Senne Lammens

Galatasaray are planning to hijack Manchester United's move for Senne Lammens, according to Belgian news outlet HBVL. The Belgian custodian has been in superb form for Royal Antwerp and the Red Devils are already in talks to take him to Old Trafford.

Ad

However, Galatasaray are also in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and have already reached out to the player's entourage to script a deal. The Turkish outlet have been monitoring the 23-year-old all summer and are now desperate to secure his signature.

However, the report adds that Lammens has already decided to join Manchester United this summer. The Belgian is apparently enticed the possibility of eventually becoming the new No. 1 at Old Trafford.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications