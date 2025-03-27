"He needs to play more because he’s a great player" - Barcelona legend criticises Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr for Brazil performances

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has slammed Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior for his performance with the Brazil national team. The 24-year-old has a poor record with the national team, managing just six goals and six assists from 39 games across competitions to date.

Vinicius was part of the O Selecao team that lost 4-1 to bitter rivals Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this week. La Albiceleste, who were without Lionel Messi, made light work of Brazil and secured qualification for next year's mega event.

Vinicius had an outing to forget and failed to make an impact on the game. The Brazilian is yet to replicate his Real Madrid form with the national team.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Rivaldo pointed fingers at Vinicius' poor record with O Selecao.

"He has I don’t know how many appearances for the national team and only six goals, if I’m not mistaken," Rivaldo said.

Rivaldo added that Vinicius and Barcelona's Raphinha should be the benchmark for the national team.

"He needs to play more because he’s a great player. He needs to be the benchmark for the Brazilian national team. Raphinha too," Rivaldo said.

Raphinha has been in superb form with Barcelona this season, registering 27 goals and 20 assists from 42 games. Vinicius, meanwhile, has scored 18 goals and set up 11 more from 39 games across competitions for Real Madrid.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Real Madrid target?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona reportedly attempted to hijack Real Madrid's move for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. According to Cadena SER, the Catalans held talks with the Englishman's agent earlier this season to understand the possibilities of a move.

Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool is due to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. All signs indicate that the 26-year-old will leave the Reds as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona are also on the hunt for a new right-back to compete with and cover for Jules Kounde and briefly considered Alexander-Arnold as an option. However, the Catalans were ultimately forced to leave the race due to their poor financial situation.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain the favorites to lap up the Englishman for free this summer. The reigning LaLiga champions have apparently identified the player as a possible successor for Dani Carvajal, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

