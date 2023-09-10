"He needs to be removed" - Gabriela Cavallin demands Manchester United suspend Antony following domestic violence allegations

Gabriela Cavallin has urged Manchester United to suspend her former partner Antony, who is currently facing a domestic violence investigation. She believes the footballer should not be allowed to go on with life as usual while she struggles through the process.

Cavallin filed a case against the Brazilian attacker earlier this year for domestic violence. The Sau Paulo police are currently carrying out the investigation. The footballer has naturally denied all allegations and claimed that he is being framed by his former partner.

Cavalin has now urged the Red Devils to suspend Antony, telling The Sun:

"Antony needs to be taken off the pitch. It's disappointing he's still allowed to play while there's an investigation. I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can't just know what they know now and not do anything. He needs to be removed."

She also called out the club, questioning why it took them three months to release a statement on the matter. She said:

"Why did it take United three months? It's just not OK. I prefer not to believe such a huge club, with such serious and professional people, would cover up a situation like this."

As per the police statement, Cavallin has stated that the alleged incidents took place between June 2022 and May 2023.

Manchester United waiting for the police to finish their investigation

Manchester United released a statement on the matter, saying they were waiting for the Sau Paulo police to finish their investigation. They stressed that the club were taking the matter seriously but would not be making further comments till fresh information emerged.

The statement read:

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

After Cavalin's allegations came to light, another case of violence against Antony has surfaced. It was registered in May 2022, months before the footballer joined Manchester United. A third woman has also come out and claimed that the footballer tried to force himself on her.