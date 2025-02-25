  • home icon
“He needs time” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti beaks silence on key player’s lack of playing time amid exit speculation 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Feb 25, 2025 13:48 GMT
Carlo Ancelotti Press Conference After Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti Press Conference After Real Madrid's Training Session - Copa Del Rey - Source: Getty

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently opened up about Arda Guler's situation at the club. He said that the youngster needs time amidst his lack of playing time.

Guler joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce. He scored six goals in 13 appearances across competitions last season. He has made 27 appearances this season, playing a total of 967 minutes. He has scored three goals and provided five assists in that time.

However, Guler has featured just once in Real Madrid's previous seven games across competitions. Hence, there has been speculation about his future under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager recently said about Guler (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I read that there’s a case regarding Arda… but that case did not reach here.
“I speak to Arda every day. He wants to play as all the players, but it's a process for young players. It happened to him, to all the youngsters. It happened to Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde... he needs time to fit into the best team in the world.”
Guler, 20, last played played for Real Madrid in their 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on February 5.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Real Sociedad

Los Blancos are set to face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-finals over two legs. The first leg will take place at the Anoeta Stadium on Wednesday, February 26. In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti assessed the upcoming clash, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“It has always been difficult to play against Real Sociedad. They are in a good moment. It’s a semi-final and it’s important for us and for them. It’s going to be a very competitive, evenly matched and entertaining game. They are playing very well and we want to continue our momentum."
Real Madrid come into the game on the back of a six-game unbeaten run with four wins and two draws across competitions. They beat Girona 2-0 at home in LaLiga in their last game.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have five wins and one defeat in their last six games across competitions. They beat Leganes 3-0 at home in their last game in LaLiga.

The two sides have already faced off once this season back in September. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. scored a penalty each to secure a 2-0 win for Real Madrid at the Anoeta.

Edited by Aditya Singh
