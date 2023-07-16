“He was never adopted by anyone” - Dele Alli’s family member calls out ‘blatant lies’ from his revealing interview

One of Dele Alli's family members dismissed claims that the player was adopted at a young age. Alli has said the same in his recent tell-all interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap show recently.

The Englishman, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, said:

“Twelve, I was adopted and from then, it was like – I was adopted by an amazing family like I said, I couldn’t have asked for better people to do what they’d done for me. If God created people, it was them.”

However, one of his family members has now rejected the claim. He said that Alli was never adopted, and the player attended one of the best schools in Nigeria at the age of seven. Speaking to OJBSPORT, the family member said:

“Dele was never adopted by anyone. At age seven, Dele attended one of the best schools in Lagos, Nigeria. He was never sent to Africa for discipline. That’s a blatant lie. He had a driver that picked him daily from school."

He added that Dele Alli has been 'brainwashed'. The family member also vowed to provide photographs from Alli's childhood that carry all the proof. He said:

“We have all the documents and pictures of Dele with his dad from when he was born as a kid. Dele has been brainwashed.”

When Dele Alli's biological mother spoke about her son staying at his friend's home

Dele Alli's family member said that Alli had a passion for football from a very tender age. Alli has previously said that he was adopted by the Hickford's family at a very young age.

However, according to the player's biological mother, Denise, they were Alli's friend. The Everton player started training at MK Dons at the age of 13. As the family didn't have a car, Alli used to stay at his friend's home for convenient communication to training.

Denise told the Mirror in 2018:

“When he was about 13, Dele began training at MK Dons five days a week. So, for convenience, he began staying at his best friend’s house during the week, before coming home at weekends. It was hard to let him live away from home, but we didn’t have a car, and I was finding it hard to get him to training myself."

She denied claims that she suffered from alcoholism and gave up on Dele Alli. Denise said:

"It has been said that I was suffering from alcoholism, and I gave him up because I couldn’t look after him, but that is a lie. I wanted to give him the best chance of achieving his dream, but he was still my so,n and I was there for him whenever he needed me.”

Alli's recent tell-all interview has caused quite a stir among fans. Whether any more information comes out from the same remains to be seen.