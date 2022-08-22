'He was never disruptive" - Ben Foster defends Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and says 'half the stories' coming from the Old Trafford dressing room are false 

In a recent interview with TalkSport, former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster proclaimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not to blame for the disruptions in the club's dressing room.

Ronaldo submitted a transfer request to the Manchester United hierarchy earlier this summer. As per a report by the Daily Star, the Red Devils believe that the Portugal international's desire to leave Old Trafford is the cause of their current predicament.

Foster, however, has refused to accept that Ronaldo is the root cause of United's crisis, having shared a dressing room with him for four years at Old Trafford.

Although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been criticized by many, his performance last season speaks for itself. Ronaldo recorded 18 goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances following a sensational return to the club last term.

Foster claimed that half the stories coming out of the United dressing room are fake. He told Talksport :

"He would always do it properly and I honestly think that half of the stories that you hearing coming out of Manchester United or Old Trafford aren’t real stories."

“All of these stories like to get written because they’re column inches and people love lapping them up, but the other players will read it and then get the hump off it and means they might change the way they interact with him. I guarantee that he isn’t going in there, kicking up a fuss and being that divisive guy."

Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has condemned Ronald for his silence regarding his situation at Old Trafford, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Portuguese recently vowed to put an end to the speculation surrounding his future at United through an interview in a few weeks from now. The 37-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks”

In a fiery response to this comment, Neville tweeted:

"Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!"

United are currently 19th in the 2022-23 Premier League table and are yet to get a win under their belt. They will take on arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22.

