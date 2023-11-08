"He was never a good player" - Paul Parker launches astonishing attack on Manchester United superstar

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has launched an astonishing attack on Marcus Rashford amid the winger's slow start to the season. The pundit claimed the Red Devils forward was never a good player, adding that the club hasn't been rewarded for their investment in him.

Marcus Rashford is currently going through his worst start to a campaign since his breakthrough at Manchester United.

The attacker has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions so far but only has one goal to his name; a far cry from his record from last season when he hit double figures for goals and assists.

Commenting on his struggles, Paul Parker seized the opportunity to fire shots at the attacker while questioning what he brings to the table at Old Trafford. He said via Express:

"Marcus Rashford doesn't bring anything to the team and I said the same thing last year when he scored all these goals between November and April. He was never a good player, he was a goalscorer."

"People were calling me a traitor, they were calling me bitter but this is not about bitterness. After that period with all these goals scored, people went mad with telling the club they should give him a new contract and tie him to the club," he added.

Although this season is quite different, Marcus Rashford had a prolific outing last term. He bagged 30 goals and 11 assists across all competitions and helped Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

The club rewarded the Englishman by renewing his contract until 2028 on a £300,000-per-week salary. Paul Parker, however, insists the Red Devils are not being rewarded for what they invested in the player. He said:

"Man United rushed to give him loads of money and now they are not being rewarded for what they invested in him. In any industry, you should be rewarded for consistency but he was rewarded after a few months and since then it has just been erratic."

What's the way forward for Manchester United?

The Red Devils need to do all they can to get their star man back to firing on all cylinders. As was evident last term, an in-form Marcus Rashford can take the team forward provided he gets adequate support.

That said, other members of the squad also need to step up. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Andre Onana have all fallen below the level at which they performed last term and really need to step up.

Manchester United should also consider bringing in reinforcements in January. With injury to key players, poor form and off-field issues weakening their squad in recent weeks, the Red Devils can't afford to take the situation lightly.