"He has never been a great player" - Graeme Souness' outrageous comments on Manchester United superstar Casemiro resurface 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness' comments on Manchester United star Casemiro have resurfaced after the midfielder's performance against Nottingham Forest.

The pundit questioned the Red Devils' decision to sign the Brazilian in the summer and claimed he was not good enough.

Speaking on talkSPORT at the start of the season, Souness was adamant that spending £70 million on the former Real Madrid star was not a wise decision.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Casemiro’s played with great players but he’s never been a great player.”



“He’s 30-years-old and at £60m or £70m it is too much money.”



🤷‍♂️ “I don’t see him making United any better when they have the ball.”



He claimed that the Brazilian was lucky to be in Los Blancos' starting XI and was never excited to watch. Souness said:

"He was playing with great players. He's not a great player. He has never been a great player. I see him as a steady Eddie who will help United be more solid in midfield. I don't think he has got a great range of passing. I don't think he is going help other people play. I think he was lucky to be in that Real Madrid team.

"I never look forward to watching Casemiro. [Karim] Benzema, definitely. The other midfield players, definitely. I never thought, 'I'm really excited to watch Casemiro play today.'"

Pundits praise Manchester United star after impressive display

Manchester United put in a brilliant performance on their return to Premier League action by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home. The Red Devils took the lead via Marcus Rashford, before he set up Anthony Martial for a second.

Casemiro went on to assist Fred for the third goal of the evening to seal all three points for Erik ten Hag's side. The Brazilian was praised by pundits, with Patrice Evra saying:

"Casemiro is the heart of this team. It took long for him to start. I remember at the beginning of the season every fan didn't understand why Casemiro wasn't starting but now you can see. He is a player who has won five Champions League's, so I am not surprised about this performance."

Alan Shearer made bigger claims and named Casemiro as his Man of the Match. He said:

"That's why Casemiro is my Man of the match. He has been fantastic in stopping Forest attacking. He sees the picture quicker than anyone else. He looks up, he picks the pass. He strides forward and puts it into Fred's path. He just reads the game so well. Good finish also. Game over."

Manchester United are now fifth in the league table, a point behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

