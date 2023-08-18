“He never looked at me like that” – MLS star’s photo with Lionel Messi sparks hilarious response from his wife

Philadelphia Union's Hungarian player Daniel Gazdag's wife left a hilarious comment as the midfielder posted a photo with Lionel Messi on social media.

Philadelphia Union played Inter Miami in the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup and suffered a 4-1 defeat, with Messi scoring the second goal for his team. Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz were the other three scorers for the Miami-based club.

Tata Martino's side secured qualification to the final of the tournament, courtesy of their win, and will play Nashville FC next.

As Gazdag posted a photo with Messi, his wife reacted in a hilarious manner. Greta Gaal, the Philadelphia player's wife, wrote:

"He never looked at me like that."

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has taken US Soccer by storm since joining Inter Miami. He has so far scored nine goals and has provided one assist in six matches for the MLS club. Messi could win his first trophy with the club less than a month after making his debut.

Lionel Messi revealed he had a chat with Gonzalo Higuain before joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. Messi's ex-international teammate, Gonzalo Higuain, used to play for Inter Miami.

In fact, the Argentine striker is the club's all-time top scorer with 29 goals. When asked whether he had a chat with Higuain before joining Inter Miami, Messi said (via All About Argentina Twitter):

“Did I speak with Higuain before coming here in Miami? Yes, I spoke with him and we're still in touch. We spoke as soon as I got here and he told me some details about the league and the club. We are in constant communication. We are friends and have a very good relationship with each other.”

Messi, however, could soon surpass Higuain's tally and become Inter Miami's top scorer. Judging by his current goalscoring ratio, it shouldn't take long before the 36-year-old becomes the new top scorer of the MLS club.