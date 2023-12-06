"He never looks comfortable" – Alan Shearer rips into Arsenal star for his error-strewn display in 4-3 Luton Town win

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has slammed Arsenal star David Raya after his error-prone performance in his side's 4-3 Premier League win at Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5).

The Gunners, who have won 17 of their 23 overall outings this season, came back from 3-2 down to eke out a dramatic win at the Kenilworth Road. Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all scored before Declan Rice's 97th-minute winner. Meanwhile, Gabriel Osho, Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley each netted for Luton Town.

Raya, on the other hand, produced a below-par display between the sticks against Rob Edwards' outfit. He allowed Adebayo head into an empty goal during a corner-kick before letting Barkley's close-range strike squeeze under his body at a crucial juncture of the match.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport, Shearer slammed the Spaniard following his error-strewn outing against the newly promoted Premier League outfit. He said (h/t football.london):

"There's an obsession with having a footballing goalkeeper nowadays and sometimes the fundamentals are forgotten – shot-stopping and coming to collect crosses, and you have seen them punished this evening."

Dissecting Raya's mistake in Luton's second goal, Shearer concluded:

"It's a huge error here, he never looks comfortable. There is no one blocking him at all so there is no excuse, he can see the ball coming in. He doesn't take the ball at its highest point. It's a huge error from the goalkeeper."

Raya, who joined Arsenal on a loan deal from Brentford in the summer, has made 15 appearances this season. He has kept seven shutouts.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta elated with 4-3 win, heaps praise on Luton's persistence

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted that he relished his side's latest Premier League victory and hailed Luton Town. He said (h/t Arsenal.com):

"I really enjoyed [it], especially the end. The incredible thing about football, the emotions and the moments that you live together with a lot of people. It was a special night. Credit to Luton for the incredible atmosphere they created, the way they played, the way they were coached, they made life really difficult for us."

Arsenal, who are atop the league standings with 36 points from 15 games, relished 67% possession during their trip to the Kenilworth Road. They recorded nine shots on target to Luton's four, while also completing 500 passes to their opponents' 195 during Tuesday's clash.

The Gunners will next lock horns with fourth-placed Aston Villa during their Premier League clash at Villa Park on Saturday (December 9).