"He never stops giving me advice" - Roberto Firmino 'highly complimentary' about what Liverpool man has done for him at Anfield

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is one of many players whose careers have been greatly impacted by Jurgen Klopp's influence over the last couple of seasons. After working with the German tactician at Anfield for almost seven years, the Brazilian forward has nothing but praise for the 55-year-old.

Firmino joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in a deal worth €41 million in July of 2015, just three months before Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield. Under the watch of the tactician, the Brazilian developed into one of the finest forwards in Europe, reaching new milestones and claiming multiple honors.

During a recent interview with Liverpool Echo, Roberto Firmino described the Reds boss as a 'father figure' who never stops giving him advice. The attacker told Liverpool Echo (via Anfield Watch):

"Having him [Klopp] with us today is amazing. He never stops giving me advice. He's a massive father figure for me here at Liverpool. I'm so grateful to play under and be coached by a great leader. I thank him for everything I've learned. I will always be highly complimentary for everything he's done for me and also the club."

Roberto Firmino also recalled coming up against Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund while he was still playing for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. The Brazilian revealed how the tactician would closely observe opposition players warming up ahead of kick-off. The striker said:

"Whenever we came up against Dortmund, Jurgen would routinely be in the middle of the pitch closely observing opposition players warm up. I'd look at him and think: 'What's going on, is he trying to intimidate us?' I found it interesting and it was always great to come up against that Dortmund team."

Roberto Firmino's overall numbers for Liverpool so far

The striker is still going strong for the Merseysiders.

Since switching to Anfield in the summer of 2015, the attacker has made 335 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. He has recorded 101 goals and 77 assists across all competitions in that time. The Brazilian also helped the Merseysiders claim seven honors, including the Champions League and the Premier League.

Firmino remains an important member of Klopp's squad this season. The Brazilian has played eight matches for the club across all fronts, contributing three goals and as many assists.

