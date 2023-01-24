“He is never doing that” – Ex-Manchester United star slams Marcus Rashford in surprising rant

Former Manchester United striker Paul Parker went on an astonishing rant about Marcus Rashford following the Red Devils' 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on January 22.

The Englishman scored a spectacular opener for Erik ten Hag's side during the game. His dazzling form has continued throughout the course of the season. He has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists in 28 games across competitions this campaign.

Parker lauded the attacker's goalscoring prowess. However, the retired defender took a dig at Rashford's dribbling skills, claiming that he depends on luck to get past defenders.

Parker told Wettbasis:

"You have to respect that he is scoring goals but he also needs to contribute with other things and he is never doing that. He tries to dribble past three defenders with his eyes closed and crossing his fingers."

He added:

"I don’t like what I’m seeing from him in general but it’s also very tough to put him on the bench because the other attacking players would be even worse than him."

Parker further opined that Erik ten Hag doesn't trust Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. He said:

“Luke Shaw is definitely the first choice for left central defense when Lisandro Martinez is injured. He did a good job and Erik ten Hag trusts him. Maguire is not close to the team. If Raphael Varane is injured I think Victor Lindelof should play instead of Maguire."

He added:

"I definitely expect him to be at the bottom of the centre-back hierarchy. Erik ten Hag doesn't trust him and honestly it makes so much sense. Why would you ever trust Harry Maguire?”

Maguire has made just 15 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Marcus Rashford reacted to Manchester United's defeat against Arsenal

Marcus Rashford took to social media to post a positive message following Manchester United's defeat against Arsenal. He wrote on Twitter:

"Never easy to lose a game like that at the last minute but we go again! We're heading in the right direction and need to remain positive."

United are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 39 points on the board after 20 league games. They look well on course to secure a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Ten Hag's side, however, will need to maintain their consistency and Rashford's form will be crucial for the team to do so.

