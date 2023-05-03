"He was a nightmare!" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says former Arsenal star was his hardest opponent to play against

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hailed Arsenal great Dennis Bergkamp as one of his toughest opponents, admitting that he had a tough time keeping the Dutchman quiet.

Ferdinand was announced as the latest Premier League Hall of Fame inductee on Wednesday (May 3). The Englishman spent his entire career in the Premier League, making a whopping 504 appearances for Manchester United, West Ham United, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers.

The six-time English champion went up against some of the finest forwards in the Premier League. When asked to pick his toughest opponent from the current Premier League Hall of Fame members, Ferdinand gave the props to former Arsenal talisman Bergkamp.

“Dennis Bergkamp was one of my hardest opponents,” said the former centre-back (via Metro). “I played against him when I was quite inexperienced and young. He caused me all sorts of problems. He was a nightmare!”

Bergkamp, who excelled in the role of a second striker, spent 11 years at Arsenal between 1995 and 2006, recording 115 goals and 96 assists in 416 games across competitions. The three-time Premier League winner, faced Ferdinand 16 times, winning seven times and losing on four occasions.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opens up about his targets for the season

At a press conference ahead of Thursday’s (May 4) Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag disclosed his goals for the season.

Ten Hag expressed his desire to win every remaining game ensure qualification to the UEFA Champions League (via Manchester Evening News):

"We want to win every game. We want to win every comp. I can't choose. But it's clear we want to be in the Champions League. That is the competition we are now fighting for, and that is the only thing in this moment to focus on.”

About United’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester City in June, he said:

“The FA Cup final is after the season."

The Red Devils find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League. They have a seven-point lead and a game in hand over fifth-placed Liverpool (56 points). They need to win four of their next six games to book their place in next season’s Champions League.

