"He is no. 1, the reference of Real Madrid" - Los Blancos star says he receives advice from Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol. He added that the Al-Nassr superstar gives him advice, and he feels lucky to be in contact with him.

Speaking to Movistar, Mbappe said that Ronaldo helps him get better on the pitch. He added that the Portugal superstar is still the reference point for many at Real Madrid and said (via The Madrid Zone):

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model, an example for me. I’m lucky to talk to him, he gives me advice, he helps me. He is the number one. The reference of Real Madrid. People still dream and talk of Cristiano now.”

Mbappe has repeatedly said that Ronaldo has been his biggest idol growing up, but he admitted to having others like Lionel Messi and Neymar, his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He said (via One Football):

“I had quite a few idols, Cristiano a lot. I was born at that time, with Cristiano and Messi. I also had the chance to play with Neymar, which I greatly admired when I was young.”

Kylian Mbappe has played against Cristiano Ronaldo five times his career, managing to win just once. He lost the first two meetings when PSG took on Real Madrid, while his three unbeaten matches have come with France against Portugal.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe would have liked to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe admitted in an interview with beINsports in 2024 that he would have liked to share the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman added that he was lucky to share the dressing room with the likes of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, while also playing against the Portuguese superstar.

Mbappe moved to Real Madrid in 2024, but Ronaldo left European football in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He said:

"I've played with great players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema. It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo -- it's going to be very difficult now -- but I was lucky enough to play against him, a legend of the sport."

Ronaldo and Mbappe could face off next year if they qualify for the FIFA World Cup with their respective countries. Portugal and France have started their qualifiers with three wins in as many matches.

