"He is nothing like what a good Man United centre forward should be like" - Pundit claims Manchester United superstar doesn't have a 'presence'

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Parker has taken shots at Marcus Rashford again and claimed that the Red Devils star does not have the presence of a forward on the pitch. He claims that the Englishman cannot be mentioned among the greats who have led the club's attack.

Rashford scored 17 goals in the league and assisted five times in 35 matches for the Red Devils. He was their main goal-scoring threat this season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, and Edinson Cavani at the end of the 2022/23 season.

However, Parker believes Rashford is not good enough to be leading the attack. He told FutFanatico:

“I just look at Rashford and get this feeling that he doesn’t do the former Man United strikers justice. He is nothing like what a good Man United centre forward should be like. The way Man United are playing right now, they need a Mark Hughes type of striker. He would demand more from other players and to be honest, he would ruin Antony. Mark Hughes ruined Andrei Kanchelskis.”

He added:

“Marcus Rashford isn’t like that… And you can’t mention him along with players like Mark Hughes, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a presence, which Rashford doesn't have.

"Everyone is talking about Marcus Rashford but what he needs to do is to demand more from his teammates. But before that happens he needs to deliver 100% and sacrifice a lot, otherwise he can’t get on people and tell them what to do.”

Bruno Fernandes was the second-best scorer in the league for Manchester United this season with eight goals.

Marcus Rashford has not signed a new Manchester United deal

Marcus Rashford will remain at Manchester United next season, but the forward is yet to pen a new deal. The forward had a 12-month extension triggered by the club earlier this season, as they did not want to lose him for free this summer.

However, the two sides are yet to come to an agreement over a new contract. Erik ten Hag has reportedly been repeatedly urging Rashford to end speculation and sign the new contract, but things have not progressed.

PSG have confirmed interest in signing the Manchester United star, should he be available on a free transfer. The Ligue 1 side are looking for replacements as Lionel Messi and Neymar are believed to be close to leaving.

