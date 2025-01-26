"He had nothing but positive things to say" - Ex-PSG star recalls conversation with Lionel Messi as he joins Argentine star's boyhood club

Former PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has stated that Lionel Messi gave an overwhelmingly positive review of Newell's Old Boys when he asked the Argentine about them. The Costa Rica international has penned a deal with the Argentine club, joining them after spending a few months as a free agent.

Formerly rivals at either end of the El Clasico divide, Navas and Lionel Messi became teammates when the Argentine forward moved to PSG in 2021. Both men were on the books of the French giants until the summer of 2023, when Messi moved to the MLS.

Keylor Navas left PSG when his contract expired last summer, and has completed a move to Newell's Old Boys as a free agent. He stated during his unveiling that he consulted Messi for advice before agreeing to join the club, and the 37-year-old had positive things to say.

Trending

“I knew about the club, its history, and the legends who played here. Before coming, I spoke to Messi, and he had nothing but positive things to say,” Navas said (via GOAL).

Lionel Messi was with Newell's Old Boys academy when he was spotted by Barcelona scouts and taken to Spain at the tender age of 13. He never officially represented the Argentine club, but prides himself in being affiliated to the club as a youngster.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper and three-time UEFA Champions League winner Navas is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation. The 38-year-old will hope to enjoy a successful stint in Argentina.

Lionel Messi's next move revealed by family friend

A family friend of Lionel Messi, Yanina Latorre, has stated that the Inter Miami forward will return to Barcelona at the end of his stint in Miami. The Argentine great left Barcelona in 2021 to join PSG after spending 21 years in Catalonia.

Latorre spoke with La Nacion about the plans of the 37-year-old forward for life after his time with Inter Miami. She said (via GOAL):

"He [Messi] told me that when he finishes here [in Miami], where he is happy, he will return to Barcelona."

Messi has enjoyed a successful spell since joining Inter Miami, winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. He also won the MLS MVP award for the 2024 season after leading his side to the best regular season record in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback