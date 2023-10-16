"He is a Nottingham Forest fan" - Ex-Manchester United star calls out Youtuber Mark Goldbridge, believes he's a 'problem' for the club

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reckons Mark Goldbridge and other YouTubers are becoming a problem for the Red Devils.

Parker has accused Goldbridge of not being a United supporter but rather a fan of Nottingham Forest. He has a huge following of 321k subscribers on YouTube and also runs his own independent fan channel The United Stand.

However, Parker insists that Mark Goldbridge is making money off Manchester United despite not being a fan. He told BonusCodeBets:

"I don’t like what Mark Goldbridge is doing. It’s a problem. Everyone has to make a living but you have to be very, very thick skinned to make money off the back of something you don’t like."

Goldbridge has consistently defended himself amid accusations that he's not a United fan. The YouTuber is from Nottingham and thus many argue he's a fan of the Tricky Trees.

Parker also said:

"He has no relationship to Man United, he is a Nottingham Forest fan. It’s an incredible skill to do that, actually… To make money on the back of something you don’t like. He is attacking the club, the manager and the owners of a football club that you don’t even love."

Manchester United have started the ongoing season poorly with six defeats across competitions. Erik ten Hag's side sit 10th in the league and bottom of Group A in the UEFA Champions League.

The Old Trafford outfit is littered with both on-the-field and off-the-field issues at the minute. Parker reckons the likes of Goldbridge are making a living off the club's name:

"It’s a club that everyone wants to talk about and somehow it’s possible to make money from it despite not having a relationship to the club.”

Goldbridge started his YouTube career with The United Stand titled under the name 'Soccer Box TV' in 2014. He has since grown the platform into one of the most-watched football fan channels and is now a pundit on UK radio station talkSPORT.

Mark Goldbridge makes clear his stance over Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchasing a 25% stake in Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to purchase a 25% stake in the club.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly close to finalizing a deal which will see him purchase a 25% stake in Manchester United, per The Athletic. The Red Devils board are set to vote on the British billionaire's £1.3 million offer.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim pulled out of the ownership race after the Glazers turned down his latest proposal. All signs point towards Ratcliffe sealing a gradual takeover of the Premier League giants.

However, Mark Goldbridge is unhappy with the outcome of the bidding process with many having hoped for a full sale. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"So the FULL SALE United fans demanded for months actually = 25% sale, Glazers stay in control, and let's hope it works out for some. No wonder we're in such a mess."

Ratcliffe is a lifelong Manchester United fan and made his interest in the Old Trafford outfit known many years ago. He's the second richest man in Britain with a net worth of £29.7 billion, per The Independent.