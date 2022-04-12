"He offers a lot more" - Noel Whelan urges Arsenal to sign 'consistent' Premier League star over Brazilian international 

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their midfield this summer and have been monitoring various targets from fellow Premier League sides. Former Leeds United and Crystal Palace forward Noel Whelan has advised the Gunners to choose carefully between two of their targets and has shared his pick of the two.

The said midfielders belong to Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Brighton - Douglas Luiz and Yves Bissouma, respectively. Arsenal are said to hold a keen interest in Luiz these days, whereas they were linked with Bissouma last summer. However, they did not add a defensive midfielder to their squad before the season began.

Total Villa @Total_Villa



He's got 12 months left. That's where we're at. We haven't analysed that individual's situation in isolation, if you like.He's a very good player who's been playing the majority of the games. He's a player we rate very much.” Steven Gerrard on Douglas Luiz 🗣”He's got 12 months left. That's where we're at. We haven't analysed that individual's situation in isolation, if you like.He's a very good player who's been playing the majority of the games. He's a player we rate very much.” #avfc Steven Gerrard on Douglas Luiz 🗣”He's got 12 months left. That's where we're at. We haven't analysed that individual's situation in isolation, if you like.He's a very good player who's been playing the majority of the games. He's a player we rate very much.” #avfc https://t.co/cGKYVaptEA

Whelan told Football Insider's Ewan Kingsbury that he believes the Brighton man is a superior choice compared to the Brazilian.

“I think Bissouma is a much better player, he’s been more consistent, he’s got more energy than Douglas Luiz. Bissouma, for me, is one that I think Arsenal would love to have in their side."

It would not be difficult for Mikel Arteta to secure Douglas Luiz's signature as Steven Gerrard is willing to let go of a few players in order to create space for more high-profile signings.

Mali international Bissouma is also on Villa's radar and the former Premier League striker would like it if Arsenal were to sign him over Gerrard's side.

"I think Arsenal would be better off going straight for the jugular and trying to beat Villa for Bissouma – because in my opinion, he offers a lot more," Whelan added.

Football Insider @footyinsider247 EXCLUSIVE!



- Aston Villa have made contact with Yves Bissouma's camp over a summer move from Brighton.



- The Villans had a £20m+ bid rejected in January.



- Nassef Sawiris & Wes Edens plotting £150m+ spending spree.



- footballinsider247.com/sources-aston-…



#AVFC #BHAFC EXCLUSIVE!- Aston Villa have made contact with Yves Bissouma's camp over a summer move from Brighton.- The Villans had a £20m+ bid rejected in January.- Nassef Sawiris & Wes Edens plotting £150m+ spending spree. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨- Aston Villa have made contact with Yves Bissouma's camp over a summer move from Brighton. 💬- The Villans had a £20m+ bid rejected in January. ❌- Nassef Sawiris & Wes Edens plotting £150m+ spending spree. 💸- footballinsider247.com/sources-aston-…#AVFC #BHAFC https://t.co/pCxqL4UPwJ

The north London club are keen to address the issue of their squad depth, which is a massive problem, as evidenced in their Premier League game against Brighton.

With first-team stars Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney injured, Mikel Arteta chose to start Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield along with Emile-Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard. He played Granit Xhaka in the left-back position. These changes affected the team's organization and made them vulnerable when the opposition attacked.

With Mohamed Elneny set to depart as a free agent in the summer, the Gunners are hard pressed to bring reinforcements to their midfield.

Arsenal's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish waning

The international break seems to have broken the north London club's momentum in their pursuit of Champions League football next season. Since action resumed in the English top-flight this month, Arsenal have lost two crucial games, first against Crystal Palace, and then against Brighton at the Emirates.

They were in pole position to finish fourth in the Premier League before these games with 54 points from 28 games. However, failure to collect any points from those two games has seen local rivals Tottenham Hotspur leapfrog them to fourth spot and are now comfortably three points clear of Mikel Arteta and co.

The Gunners will have to play a set of tricky fixtures in the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. With new injuries in their camp, it looks like Champions League nights will not return to the Emirates next season as well.

Edited by Prem Deshpande