“He does this so often, and I’m not sure why” – Martin Keown blames another Arsenal star for Fulham goal despite error by Bukayo Saka

Former player Martin Keown blamed Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale despite Bukayo Saka's error in the lead-up to Fulham's opener inside one minute on Saturday (August 26).

In a rivetting start to the Premier League clash at the Emirates, Andreas Pereira pounced on a poor backpass from Saka and opened the scoring inside 57 minutes. He beat Ramsdale at the near post from a distance.

However, Keown put the blame on Ramsdale, opining on BBC that the 'keeper was too far out of his box, which led to the goal. He added that the Gunners custodian does that often:

“This was something we saw often at the end of last season when Arsenal didn’t take advantage of their lead in the title race. Ramsdale is so far off his line. He does this so often, and I’m not sure why, and Pereira shoots into the near post.”

Arsenal responded to the early setback, with Eddie Nketiah putting them on level terms in the 70th minute. Two minutes later, Saka atoned for his mistake by scoring from the spot, putting the Gunners ahead.

However, in a late twist, Fulham, down to 10 men in the 83rd minute after a second yellow card for Calvin Bassey, scored the equalizer through Joao Palhinha. With no more goals in the game, Mikel Arteta's side's perfect start to the season came to an end.

Bukayo Saka breaks a Premier League record for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been a standout performer for Arsenal since his senior debut in the 2018-19 season. Still only 21, the England international has racked up 40 goals and 41 assists in 183 appearances for the Gunners.

On Saturday against Fulham, Saka went past Paul Merson (82) for the most consecutive top-flight appearances for the Gunners. Merson had set the record between February 4, 1995, and February 23, 1997.

Saka's run of 83 consecutive league appearances, including all 38 games in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, started against West Bromwich Albion in the 2020-21 season. That includes just three starts from the bench in the last two seasons.