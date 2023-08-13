"He is old school" - Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal star after key incident in Nottingham Forest win

TalkSPORT pundit Scott Minto has lavished praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka following his performance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The former Chelsea player was particularly impressed by the youngster for staying on his feet after coming under a challenge in the opposition penalty box.

Given that we live in an era where going down for challenges inside the penalty box is a norm, this action was a breath of fresh air, as per Minto. Speaking about the incident, he said (via HITC):

"He is old school in how honest he is. He got inside the box there, two players marking him, he went the other side, there was a slight touch, not enough really to go down.

"But I would say at least 50% of Premier League forwards would have gone down and asked the question of the referee. But he didn’t."

The 21-year-old winger is undoubtedly one of the Gunners' best talents. The aforementioned action came after Saka got on the scoresheet in the first half to double Arsenal's lead. He scored a left-footed curler from outside the box after Eddie Nketiah's opener put Mikel Arteta's men 1-0 up within the first half hour.

Despite a late goal from Taiwo Awoniyi (2-1), the north London outfit were able to see out the game and take all three points. Up next for Arsenal is an away clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"He’s an unbelievable player"- Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal winger after stunning goal to kickstart new season

Bukayo Saka (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Joe Cole was impressed by Bukayo Saka's contribution to Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Gunners scored two in the first half and were able to see the game out despite a late Nottingham Forest goal.

The second of the two goals for the north London outfit was scored by the talented winger. After receiving the ball towards the right-hand side of the opposition box from William Saliba, the youngster went inside and scored a brilliant curler. Reacting to the goal, Cole said (via Just Arsenal):

"The way he opens up, he hits it with the inside of his foot and his whole body just whips it round and it hits the net with violence. This kid is the first name on the England sheet, he’s an unbelievable player."

The England international is off to a strong start after notching up 14 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last year. He will be key to the Gunners' success this season.