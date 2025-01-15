“He is one of the best players in the world” - Thierry Henry throws support behind Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe over recent criticism

Former Barcelona forward Thierry Henry has thrown his weight behind Kylian Mbappe, who has been widely criticized ever since he moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. The Frenchman was expected to dominate proceedings in Spain and has not done too badly, with 14 goals in all competitions.

However, a lot of critics feel that Mbappe's contributions to Madrid's cause without the ball have been rather muted and that he ought to do more. This has been necessitated partly by the reputation Mbappe enjoyed before joining Los Blancos from Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored a whopping 256 goals in 308 matches.

Henry, who knows a thing or two about scoring goals, has mentioned to RMC Sport (via GOAL) that criticism towards Mbappe is unfair. Henry, who scored 360 goals in his club career as well as 51 for France, mentioned that Mbappe was being judged purely on the basis of what he has achieved in the past.

"If it were someone else, we would say that he scores goals. Now we are judging based on what he has done before. It is completely normal, when you are not used to it, to find yourself in a certain situation where people can see your weaknesses. Whereas before we never saw them," said Henry.

"We know very well that he is one of the best players in the world. And I repeat, but let's be happy that he is French. Now, we have to know if I am being asked the question of the player or the human being. And that is super important because at some point, you have to sort things out. Who knows what it is like to always be number one? Not many people," he added.

Kylian Mbappe has had to play a slightly different role at Real Madrid

Mbappe has had to get used to a different system since his arrival at the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have asked him to play in a more central role given the presence of Vinicius Jr on the wings.

This has forced Mbappe to more or less limit himself to play with his back towards goal and have a base, a factor that Henry also mentioned. The former France forward felt that it is not easy playing as a centre-forward at Madrid but it can be learned.

"When you look closely at the goals, you can't say that his start in Madrid wasn't good. But now, what he used to give us from the first to the last minute and in the whole game, people are asking questions. But playing nine is not the same job. For me, Kylian is a player who can play in all positions but at some point it has to be learned," said Henry.

"You have to know a little about the job and learn to play number nine on the job at Real Madrid, it's not easy. It takes time to learn how to play with your back to goal. Especially when you don't have it as a base. And I can say that because I didn't have it as a base. But it can be learned. I hope he will evolve and he must have progressed," he added.

Real Madrid will be in action against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 16.

