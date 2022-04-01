"He is one of the best in the world" - Antonio Adan says Sporting CP players are eager to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the club

Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan has heaped praise on “best in the world” Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting everyone wishes to see him return to his boyhood club.

Ronaldo, who is currently at Manchester United, started his professional football career at Sporting. He first joined the club’s youth system in 1997 and eventually went on to make his first-team debut in 2002. Less than a year later, he dazzled Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson in a friendly fixture, paving the way for his transfer to Old Trafford.

Since leaving Sporting, the Portuguese superstar has shattered and created numerous records, both for his clubs and country. Now, with the 37-year-old nearing the end of his career, Ronaldo’s mother wants his son to return (via ESPN) to where it all started.

Sporting keeper Antonio Adan understands that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s return is complicated. However, that is not stopping him from making a solid case for the no. 7 to consider. In a conversation with Record, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper said:

“Physically, Ronaldo can play as long as he wants. I or any Sporting player is eager for Cristiano to come here. Of course, he is one of the best in the world and even at his age I think it would be very important for everyone. could be here, but we also know it's very complicated.”

The Portugal national team skipper featured in 31 games for Sporting during the 2002-03 season, registering five goals and six assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Sporting to fulfill his mother’s wish

The 37-year-old has always been the one to put his family first. He is a loving father, a caring partner, and, most importantly, a devoted son. So, seeing him return to his mother Dolores Aveiro’s favorite club is certainly not outside the realm of possibility. However, that switch might not come while he is in his 30s.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still going strong and is a key player for both Manchester United and Portugal. As long as he feels fit enough to endure the heat of top-drawer European football, he is unlikely to move to Sporting.

After that, however, he could prefer to move to Lisbon instead of joining a lower-tier league elsewhere. For now, though, it would probably be best for Adan and his teammates not to hold their breath for the legend’s arrival.

Ronaldo’s current contract with United runs until June 2023 but includes the option to extend his stay for a further season.

Ronaldo's future next season

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Red Devils once again in the summer of 2021. He has registered 18 goals and three assists in 33 games for the club so far this season.

However, there have been talks about CR7 and United no longer being a good fit for each other. Some reports (Republic World via 90 mins) have claimed that the player is unhappy with the club's inability to guarantee Champions League football next season. A different group of fans have voiced their unhappiness at having a 37-year-old aging forward leading the charge at a club like United.

It has put his United future in jeopardy. His current contract at the club expires in the summer of 2023.

