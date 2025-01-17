"He is one of the best in the world" - Barcelona director Deco hails superstar for his 'standout performances'

Barcelona sporting director Deco lavished praise on Brazilian superstar Raphinha for his 'standout performances' in the 2024-25 season thus far. The ex-Portuguese playmaker labeled the 28-year-old as 'one of the best in the world' at the moment.

Raphinha joined Barca from English club Leeds United for a reported £50 million in 2022. Despite some initial struggles with form and constant game time, he is now a cornerstone in Hansi Flick's project.

Under the German tactician, Raphinha has formed a potent attacking trio with Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski and 17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal. He has bagged 20 goals and 11 assists in just 28 appearances across all competitions this season, averaging more than a goal contribution per game.

With 11 and six goals in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League respectively, the superstar attacker sits second in the golden boot standings in both competitions behind Lewandowski (17 and seven goals respectively).

In an interview with Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Deco hailed Raphinha's contributions in the Catalan side's current campaign. The 47-year-old said (via Barca Universal):

"I have known Raphinha since his time in the youth ranks, and I was certain of the brilliant future he would have ahead of him. What you are seeing this season is Raphinha being Raphinha."

"Since he arrived at Barcelona, he has had standout performances and good numbers. However, all of this is part of a process of adaptation and maturation, and at this moment, he is one of the best in the world," Deco added.

Up next, Raphinha will be in action when Barcelona take on Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday, January 18.

"At this moment, I don't see anyone ahead" - Barcelona legend names Blaugrana duo as favorites for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Legendary Barcelona forward Rivaldo has claimed that boy wonder Lamine Yamal and superstar winger Raphinha are currently leading the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

Speaking to SPORT, the 52-year-old mentioned Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. as potential candidates, but emphasized the Barca duo's superiority. He said:

"At this moment, I don't see anyone ahead of Lamine and Raphinha in the Ballon d'Or race. Perhaps outside of Spain, Salah is a strong candidate because of his season, and Vinicius will always be in the conversation. Both are having excellent seasons."

"Yamal is playing with a lot of maturity for his age, and Raphinha is also a strong Ballon d'Or candidate, especially because of his recent performances. He's scoring goals, providing assists, and playing with a lot of creativity and determination. He's definitely a standout contender," Rivaldo added.

Yamal has formed a dangerous offensive trident alongside Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the 2024-25 campaign. The Spanish youngster has racked up nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games across all competitions this season.

