"He is one of my favourite attackers and an inspiration" - La Liga star Inaki Williams lauds Real Madrid's Karim Benzema

La Liga striker Inaki Williams praised Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao in a crucial La Liga fixture, as they aim to go seven points clear of Barcelona.

Karim Benzema has been in stunning form in La Liga for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has been in stunning form this season and has spearheaded Los Blancos' title charge. With 22 goals and nine assists across all competitions, the Frenchman has been Real Madrid's talisman and led the line to devastating effect.

Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams lavished praise on the Real Madrid No.9 in the buildup to their crucial La Liga encounter against the league leaders. The Spaniard has made 152 consecutive appearances in the La Liga, a run that stretches back to April 2016.

Speaking to the media before the crucial La Liga showdown against Real Madrid, Williams referred to Benzema as his inspiration. As quoted by Onze Mondial, the Spaniard also added that the Frenchman is one of his favourite players.

"Should I take a player from Real Madrid? Benzema is the one that makes the difference, it has an exceptional season."

"Yes, I'm inspired by him, he is one of my favourite attackers. It is very comprehensive. I love how he creates spaces, how he manages the ball and relies on his teammates. It is a wonder. "

Inaki Williams has been one of the most reliable performers in La Liga over the years

The La Liga star also singled out Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for special praise, who he described as an incredible defender.

“It was the defender who scored the most goals in the championship. He's an incredible central defender. It is a challenge to be face to face with him. I'll try to make her have a bad day"

Real Madrid chase elusive La Liga trophy

Real Madrid are currently four points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga summit and could extend the gap to seven momentarily, as the Catalan giants face Villarreal later today. Zinedine Zidane's side have looked good since the restart and have won all their La Liga fixtures.

Benzema has been in fantastic goalscoring form since Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure last season and has established himself as the main man. The Frenchman has shown no signs of slowing down and could get his hands on the La Liga title for the third time in his career later this month.

Barcelona's inconsistency in La Liga has seemingly handed the initiative to Real Madrid after the restart, as Los Blancos look to secure their first league title since the 2016-17 season.

Zidane and co take on Bilbao at the San Memes Stadium in their next La Liga encounter. Real Madrid will be without the services of Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane, as they continue to recover from minor injuries.

Barcelona, meanwhile, take on Villarreal in a must-win game, having drawn three of their last four games. As the La Liga season draws to a dramatic climax, it remains to be seen which one of these two arch-rivals come out on top in the coming weeks.

