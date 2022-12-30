"He was one of the first guys to come see me" - Lionel Messi's humility and 'down to earth' nature highlighted by former Barcelona teammate

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has recalled his time sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi, who he feels is very down to earth.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona after being with the club for over two decades in the summer of 2021. He was forced to depart after the Catalans were unable to renew his contract due to financial constraints.

Braithwaite was among those lucky to play alongside Messi during his last couple of seasons with the Blaugrana. The two played a total of 44 matches together and even combined to find the back of the net twice.

It is worth noting that Barcelona signed Braithwaite from CD Leganes as an emergency signing in February 2020. Having been brought in as a backup player, the Norway international largely remained on the fringes of the team.

Braithwaite arrived at Camp Nou with a comparatively smaller reputation, but Messi was quick to make him feel at home. Recalling his stint with the Catalans, the striker explained how the Argentinean was one of the first players to come and greet him when he joined the club.

The 31-year-old waxed lyrical about the Argentinean icon for being humble despite his stature in football. Braithwaite told Football Espana:

“When I signed for Barcelona, he was one of the first guys to come see me and ask me if everything was good. He made me feel comfortable at the club, and it shows that he is something that is really down to earth. Everyone knows who he is, but in the dressing room, he is completely calm and humble.”

Former Barcelona striker Braithwaite happy for Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup triumph

Martin Braithwaite also expressed his delight at Lionel Messi finally getting his hands on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He suggested that the 35-year-old did most of the heavy lifting for Argentina, who he feels were deserved winners. He said:

“[Messi] was efficient. He did want he needed to do for his team. He came up with big goals and I think that Argentina deserved to win the tournament. I’m happy for him. I think the World Cup was the only thing missing in his career and now he has done everything that you can do as a footballer.”

Lionel Messi has been with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since leaving the Blaugrana last year. While he is constantly linked with a return to Spain, he is now likely to sign a new deal with the Parisians.

Braithwaite, on the other hand, joined Espanyol last summer and will face Xavi's side in La Liga on Saturday, December 31.

