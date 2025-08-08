"He is the one that gives us the possibilities" - Javier Mascherano claims Inter Miami have to play differently in Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has admitted that his side are learning to play differently without Lionel Messi. He claimed that the Argentine legend was always the one with the eye for the final pass, and now his players need to find a way around it.
Speaking to the media, Mascherano emphasized the importance of Inter Miami qualifying for the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup. He is not thinking long-term yet, and is analysing opponents match-by-match as they wait for Messi's return. He said (via GOAL):
"We feel it quite a bit, obviously, because he ends the plays, he starts the plays, and he's the one who has the last pass. But I think we knew how to handle it well, and we anxiously await him getting back on the pitch. Qualifying [for the knockouts] is a very important step for us. Let's see how we work and analyze our next opponents; this is step by step."
Talking about the difference of playing with and without the Argentine, he added:
"When Leo is playing, we have a base of space that can open the game many times, right? And that player between the lines that comes in to create the superiority is not forced. It's natural, because Leo is the one that gives us the possibilities; we can play it in a different manner. When he's not there, we need to look for different options."
Inter Miami are back in MLS action this weekend when they take on Orlando City at the Inter & Co Stadium. Lionel Messi is not expected to be a part of the game after getting injured earlier this month.
Inter Miami provide update on Lionel Messi's injury
Lionel Messi picked up an injury in the win over Necaxa and was forced to sit out the win over Pumas UNAM. Inter Miami provided an update on the club captain, revealing that the injury was to his right leg, and there was no timeline for his return. The statement read:
"Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi. Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field. The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment."
Lionel Messi was in red-hot form with six braces in his last seven MLS matches for the club. He remains in contract talks as his current deal expires at the end of the season.