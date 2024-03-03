"He was one of the most impressive players for Liverpool" - Steve McManaman praises Liverpool star's display in Nottingham Forest win

Pundit Steve McManaman had a lot of praise for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after he helped the Reds defeat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on March 2.

It was a Premier League match that was critical for Jurgen Klopp's men, as they needed to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Throughout the game at the City Ground, they harried and hassled Forest's defense but failed to score. However, Darwin Nunez's (90+9') late goal gave Liverpool the three points they needed to stay in the Premier League title race.

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the game's most notable players. He provided the assist for Nunez's goal, and his overall performance was essential to their victory. His output on the day was noticed by Steve McManaman, who lauded Mac Allister, telling Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“I thought he had an excellent game. Sometimes, it gets lost when it’s 0-0. They dominated possession and I thought he hardly gave the ball away. He was one of the most impressive players for Liverpool. His cross for the goal was fantastic – a brilliant day and a brilliant result for Liverpool.”

Mac Allister has been an important signing for the Reds this season, playing 31 games in all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists. He joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a reported fee of £35 million.

Liverpool manager provides update on Alisson Becker's injury

Manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, has had a "rather serious" muscular injury. Klopp has reassured supporters, nevertheless, that the Brazilian won't miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

Alisson has been unable to play for the last two weeks, missing five games, including the previous meeting against Nottingham Forest. Klopp said to the press (via Liverpool Echo):

"There is no real timescale on it, but it is a proper muscle injury. Different players recover differently. That is it pretty much. It is not a short one."

The manager added:

"It is not that he will be in contention for next week or something like that. We have to wait a few more weeks, definitely, for him. He is working in the gym, not on the pitch, it is a rather serious one but not a season-ending injury."

Alisson's injury has put Caoimhin Kelleher, the Reds' backup custodian, in the limelight. Kelleher's contributions have been important throughout Alisson's absence, as he has already helped the team win the Carabao Cup this season.

